Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Home > Politics

AP Police Take Full Control of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Security

Published on April 9, 2025 by nymisha

AP Police Take Full Control of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Security

The security of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam has completely shifted to Andhra Pradesh forces. On Tuesday evening, the security personnel who were monitoring the 13 gates of the dam within Telangana state territory withdrew from their duties.

The Telangana forces received orders from Mulugu Battalion to pull back. Following these instructions, they collected their relieving orders and departed from Nagarjuna Sagar. Immediately after, the AP forces took over the supervision of dam security.

The conflict between the two states regarding dam management started on November 30, 2023. For the past year and a half, the 234th Battalion CRPF forces from Visakhapatnam have been patrolling the 13 gates on the AP side. Meanwhile, the 39th Battalion CRPF forces from Mulugu were monitoring the 13 gates on the Telangana side.

With the withdrawal of forces from the Telangana side, Andhra Pradesh Police have now taken full responsibility for the security of the entire dam.

