AP Police Take Full Control of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Security

The security of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam has completely shifted to Andhra Pradesh forces. On Tuesday evening, the security personnel who were monitoring the 13 gates of the dam within Telangana state territory withdrew from their duties.

The Telangana forces received orders from Mulugu Battalion to pull back. Following these instructions, they collected their relieving orders and departed from Nagarjuna Sagar. Immediately after, the AP forces took over the supervision of dam security.

The conflict between the two states regarding dam management started on November 30, 2023. For the past year and a half, the 234th Battalion CRPF forces from Visakhapatnam have been patrolling the 13 gates on the AP side. Meanwhile, the 39th Battalion CRPF forces from Mulugu were monitoring the 13 gates on the Telangana side.

With the withdrawal of forces from the Telangana side, Andhra Pradesh Police have now taken full responsibility for the security of the entire dam.