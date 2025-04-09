Heavy Fines for Illegal Immigrants Refusing Deportation

The Trump administration is preparing to impose hefty fines of about Rs 86,000 per day on illegal immigrants who refuse to leave the country after receiving deportation orders, according to a Reuters report. The administration is also considering seizing assets from those who fail to pay these penalties.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released key information about its self-deportation program on the 31st of last month. The department warned that those caught during inspections would have no path to regularization and could lose all their earnings accumulated until then.

Trump’s machinery is working on implementing fines of $998 (approximately Rs 86,000) per day for those who don’t leave America after receiving deportation orders. Officials warned that refusing self-deportation would not only result in financial penalties but could also lead to asset seizure.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin highlighted that self-deportation is the safest option, stating that refusing to comply after final orders would result in severe fines. The department warned that those caught would lose regularization opportunities, forfeit earnings, lose future entry privileges, and potentially face jail time.

Donald Trump first implemented this law during his previous presidency, imposing heavy fines on nine illegal immigrants, though some penalties were later withdrawn. The Biden administration had suspended these fines, with immigration experts suggesting the law was meant more to instill fear rather than being a primary government objective.