AP reports 15 new cases, 2 deaths on Thursday evening

With 15 new cases getting reported on Thursday evening, Andhra Pradesh’s tally of Covid-19 cases reached 363. As per the medical bulletin issued by the state nodal officer, the tests were conducted between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Eleven cases were reported from Prakasam district, two from Guntur district and one each from East Godavari and Kadapa districts.

With one person getting discharged from the hospital in Chittoor district, the number of cured patients in the state stood at 10 on Thursday. The discharged person is a 25-year old male with a travel history to the UK.

Despite no new cases getting reported in the latest batch of tests, Kurnool district continues to lead with 75 cases. With two new cases on Thursday, Guntur’s tally climbed further to 51. Nellore district remained in the third position with 48 positive cases.

The state also reported two deaths, one each from Anantapur and Guntur districts, taking the death toll in Andhra Pradesh to six.