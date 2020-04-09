Quarantine only for common people but not YSRCP leaders: Atchannaidu

TDLP Deputy Leader K Atchannaidu on Thursday accused the YSRCP government of putting lots of problems to the migrant workers and students crossing the inter-state borders while the ruling party leaders are freely violating the lockdown guidelines all over the state.

He asked whether the rule of law is not applicable to the YSRCP leaders at a time when even those people having permission letters from Telangana authorities are subjected to severe hardships.

In his twitter message, Mr Atchannaidu deplored that the AP government made pregnant women and students wait on the road at the borders without any basic facilities. Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana is saying that even Opposition leader should go to quarantine if he’s enters the state. Atchannaidu asked how AP Minister Adimulapu Suresh went to Hyderabad without following quarantine guidelines. Would the Minister be sent to quarantine once he returns to AP?