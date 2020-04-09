Priests granted Rs 5,000. Doctors should be paid health hazard bonus

While pressing ESMA into force against medical staff including doctors and nurses, the state government has decided to grant cash relief to priests across temples in Andhra Pradesh.

The Endowments Ministry has decided to grant Rs 5,000 to around 2,8000 priests across the state. The cash relief will be granted to priests performing rituals in small temples as the places of worship have been closed due to the complete lockdown, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas announced.

The state government had issued orders all major temples to be closed for the public till the end of the month due to mounting coronavirus threat. The entry of devotees into temple premises was barred. However, temple priests will perform all pujas and other services as usual.

Patients all over Andhra Pradesh are being cared for daily, even on weekends and public holidays, by dedicated doctors and nurses whose frontline jobs entail lots of sacrifices, especially risking their lives in these times of the deadly corona virus. There is rarely any acknowledgement and recognition, let alone accolades, of their dedication and hard work. Doctors and nurses who put their personal health at risk to treat Covid-19 patients should be paid health hazard bonus.