AP reports highest single-day surge in corona cases

Andhra Pradesh reported the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases with an alarming number of 465 people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 7,961, the health department bulletin said on Friday.

At least four people died of the virus during the period, raising the death count to 96, it said.

Of the fresh deaths, two were from the Krishna district, one each from Prakasam and Srikakulam districts.

Of the 465 new cases, 19 people had travel history and 70 people from other states had contracted the virus.

In the last 24 hours, tests were conducted on 17,608 people. Around 82 corona patients were discharged after treatment.