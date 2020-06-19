TDP MLA doesn’t vote; Rapaka hits out at Pawan Kalyan

Rajya Sabha polling witnessed curious developments in Andhra Pradesh. YCP MLAs and Ministers went on criticising throughout the day why Chandrababu Naidu put up his candidate Varla Ramaiah in the fight knowing full well he won’t win. TDP three rebel MLAs Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Maddali Giri cast their votes. This was despite the whip issued by the TDP against these MLAs. TDLP Deputy Leader Atchannaidu could not cast his vote in view of his arrest.

Interestingly, another TDP MLA Anagani Satya Prasad abstained from voting. He said he was in self-isolation following his recent contact with Telangana MLA Yadagiri Reddy. He wrote a letter to Chandrababu Naidu that he would not be able to come to the polling booth as his isolation became compulsory. He said he met Yadagiri Reddy on business purpose recently but the Telangana MLA has tested virus positive recently. Not to pose any health risk to others, Satya Prasad decided not to come out to vote.

Meanwhile, the lone Jana Sena MLA Rapaka Varaprasad said he used his free will to cast his vote for a candidate of his choice. He said that his party boss has not given any instructions to him on this matter. In an indirect reference to Pawan Kalyan, MLA Rapaka mockingly said the party boss has never given a chance to sit beside him. With this, it is clear Jana Senani has totally disowned Rapaka by not even talking with him about the RS elections.