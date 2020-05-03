AP reports marginal dip as Covid tally touches 1583

In a positive development of sorts, only five of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh reported new COVID-19 cases by Sunday morning. Giving more cheer to the authorities, are the dipping numbers of cases over the past three days. The state nodal officer reported 58 cases from the tests conducted during the 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Even as the state has ramped up testing, the number of positive cases has been declining over the past few days. On Saturday, 62 cases were reported from the state, while 61 cases were reported on Friday. The state had reported the highest number of new cases in a single day on April 26.

Kurnool continued to be the top coronavirus hotspot in the state, with 30 cases reported from the district. With this, the district tally of coronavirus cases stands at 466. The prevalence of coronavirus in the district has been causing concern as the highest number of deaths has also been reported from here. Of the 33 deaths so far, 10 cases have been reported from Kurnool district alone.

Meanwhile, Krishna and Guntur districts reported 8, and 7 cases respectively while Chittoor and Nellore reported one case each. Even as the state’s cumulative tally is 1583, the combined tally of these four districts stands at 757.

Overall, 7 districts reported no fresh cases, of which Vizianagaram is the only district to remain unaffected till date.

On the recovery front too, AP is witnessing positive developments. By Sunday morning, 47 persons were discharged from hospital taking the Aoverall tally of cured persons in the state to 488. The death toll in the state has remained 33 as no further death has been reported since Friday.