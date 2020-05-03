Indian Navy salutes corona warriors in Vizag

The Indian Navy saluted corona warriors by showering petals on Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases and GITAM Hospital in this port city on Sunday.

A Chetak helicopter from INS Dega showered flower petals on both the hospitals as a symbol to thank doctors, nurses, other paramedical staff and sanitation workers for their services in the battle against Coronavirus.

The medical professionals and paramedics had gathered in the hospital premises as the chopper showered petals on them in a rare honour.

Commodore Sanjeev Issar Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh) felicitated the Corona warriors on behalf of Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

He presented a bouquet to Dr P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College, Dr K.V.V. Vijaya Kumar Superintendent Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) and Dr Surya Kumari Covid Nodal Officer at GHCCD and Dr N. Dwarakanath, Medical Superintendent, GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR).

Saluting the Corona Warriors, he expressed wholehearted gratitude to all the doctors, nurses, other health workers, hygiene and sanitation staff who have been risking their lives and relentlessly fighting the Covid and containing the spread of the pandemic.

Two Indian Navy ships will also be illuminating at anchorage from 7.30 p.m. on Sunday to midnight at Visakhapatnam coast to pay homage to Covid-19 warriors.

Medical professionals and others thanked the Indian Navy for their gesture. “We feel happy and honoured to be saluted by our brave defence personnel for showering the petals. We will together win this war,” said Dr Surya Kumari.

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases for the last few days. The state reported 58 positive cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 1583.

According to the health department, Covid-19 has so far claimed 33 lives in the state. Out of total positive cases, 488 have recovered while 1062 are undergoing treatment.

Visakhapatnam has so far recorded only 29 cases, one of the least among 13 districts in the state.

Kurnool is the worst affected district with 466 cases including 10 deaths. Guntur reported 319 cases and Krishna 266 cases.