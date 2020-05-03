Why AP COVID cases rising despite lockdowns?

People are in confusion over conflicting claims being made by YSRCP and Opposition leaders. TDP says that the people are laughing at YSRCP leaders’ fever comments. Now, Telugu Desam Party MLC Buddha Venkanna has expressed concern over the continuing negligent attitude of the ruling YSR Congress Party leaders despite the constant rise in Coronavirus +ve cases in different parts of Andhra Pradesh. He deplored that CM Jaganmohan Reddy and his Ministers were making irresponsible statements on virus situation while Chandrababu Naidu was creating positive awareness like a fatherly figure.

Venkanna asserted that Jagan Reddy lacked the administrative experience and commitment like that of Chandrababu Naidu to rule the state with foresight and vision. But, at least, the CM should follow elderly advice to safeguard the people of the state in a dangerous situation like the present pandemic threat. Power would never be a permanent thing and people would keep changing their priorities from time to time. If the ruling party leaders continued their political harassment and faction mindset, the people would rise in a revolt and would strongly oppose the YSRCP policies with all the strength they have. Throwing democratic norms to winds, MP Vijayasai Reddy was behaving as if he was abiding by a separate constitution of his own. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy was criticising Chandrababu Naidu while the Minister was himself a failure because of his home district of Kurnool figure in top COVID hotspots in the entire country.

Mr. Venkanna said that all sections of people were laughing at the ‘silly comments’ being made by CM and his Ministers describing the killer virus as a small fever which can be prevented with paracetamol and bleaching powder. He asked whether Jagan Reddy’s coexistence comments were aimed at preparing AP people for mass graves like in Italy rather than courageously fighting against the dreaded virus. In these crisis times, the rulers should sound extra caution in order to protect the overall people’s interests and lives.