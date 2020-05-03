IAF chopper showers petals on Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital

As a symbol of thanksgiving to medical professionals and others involved in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, a helicopter of the Indian Air Force showered petals on them at Gandhi Hospital and Medical College here on Sunday.

Flying over the hospital, Chetak helicopter showered the petals on doctors, nurses, other paramedical staff, sanitation workers and policemen who had gathered in the hospital premises for this rare honour.

Led by Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao, doctors, nurses, technical staff, sanitation workers and police personnel in their uniform stood in front of the hospital building.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The chopper, which took off from Indian Air Force Station, Hakimpet, showered the petals under the leadership and command of Group Captain K.S. Raju (Medical) and Group Captain Pankaj Gupta.

The state-run Gandhi Hospital is the state nodal centre for treatment of Covid-19 patients. About 500 people have been treated and discharged from this hospital while 560 are undergoing treatment.

Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told media persons at Gandhi Hospital that showering of petals was a symbolic act to thank doctors, nurses, technical staff and safai karamcharis for their services as the frontline warriors in the war against Coronavirus.

“This is the salute by warriors protecting the country’s frontiers to those fighting for internal safety of the country. This battle has been going on for the last six weeks and everyone is busy fighting this battle 24×7,” he said.

He also thanked all police constables who are rendering valuable services in this battle. “They are performing their duties in 42 degree Celsius heat during day time and in dark and silent nights,” he said.