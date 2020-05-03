Rana Daggubati all set with a brand new show

Rana Daggubati is known as an actor for the world. But he is a businessman who has his hands on various crafts of cinema. The young Daggubati successor is an expert in film technology and is picking up scripts for his production house Suresh Productions. Rana is the one who built a strong team of youngsters for his production house that is working efficiently in finalizing scripts. Rana and Suresh Babu are taking the final call on these from the past couple of years.

Along with films, Rana is quite comfortable with television shows. His show No1 Yaari was a decent success which was focusRa on drilling the celebrities through a funny take. The latest news is that Rana is all set to surprise the audience with a brand new show which already completed shoot. The announcement comes this week and the makers are in plans to cash up big during this lockdown period. Rana completed the shoot of Aranya and his next project Virata Parvam is in final stages of shoot.