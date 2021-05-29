AP reverse tendering saved Rs 5,070 Cr

The Andhra Pradesh Government has claimed that it has got good results through re-tendering in the irrigation projects. The Government says that the reverse tendering in these projects have saved Rs. 5,070.43 Cr in the past two years. All this is possible because of the transparent tendering process followed by the Jaganmohan Reddy regime.

The Government released data on how much it has saved the AP public funds through reverse tenders. This comes ahead of the two years completion celebrations of CM Jagan Reddy on Sunday. They claimed that the re-tendering has yielded the best results and saved a lot of money for the State treasury from the Polavaram to the TIDCO housing projects. The unique judicial review has made the tendering process more transparent.

The Jagan Reddy regime said that Rs. 1,824.65 Cr was saved through retendering in over 26 works taken up in the irrigation department in the last two years. Over Rs. 392.23 Cr was saved in the reverse tendering for over 12 works in the TIDCO housing project.

Another Rs. 811.32 Cr was saved through retendering in 5 works in the housing department. Retendering of 7 works in the panchayat raj department saved Rs. 605.08 Cr. Also, Rs. 486.46 Cr was saved in 4 works in the AP Genco. Over Rs. 325.15 Cr was saved in the education department.