Raju 10-page letter to KCR: Hyderabad police collusion

Rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju is on a mission to write letters to top leaders in Delhi and Telugu States. He has sent a latest letter to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao, urging him to take action against the Hyderabad police. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police and Gachibowli police have cooperated with the AP police to illegally arrest him. He was then put to severe torture by masked men while in the police custody.

Mr. Raju held the Hyderabad police also accountable for the alleged custodial violence launched against him. In a way, the Telangana police have also given their support to the AP police to carry out their ill motivated arrest. In the 10-page letter sent to KCR, the rebel MP explained how he has been manhandled despite being a people’s representative.

RRR has written similar letters to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and other top dignitaries in the national capital. Raju’s allegations are raising political temperatures all over. Even after the sensational ‘custodial torture’ allegations, the rebel MP is not relenting and taking it as a matter of pride and prestige. Even journalists and colleagues close to him are saying that Raghurama Raju would not give up his fight for justice that easily. Whatever, the Raghurama episode has certainly caused some embarrassment at the national level. He has also criticised KCR in the past. Wait and see how KCR will respond to his letter now.