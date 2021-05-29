Centre inducts Harish Rao into GoM on GST, no place for AP!

The Centre on Saturday inducted Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao as a member of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the issue of GST concession/exemption to Covid-19 relief material.

The union ministry of finance has constituted a eight-member GoM on

Saturday as per the decision taken in the GST Council meeting held on

Friday through videoconferencing.

Interestingly, there is no representation of Andhra Pradesh in this GoM.

The GoM includes Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma as convenor while the members are Gujarat Deputy CM Nitinbhai Patel, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Goa transport minister Mauvin Godinho, Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal, Odisha finance minister Niranjan Pujari, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao and Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna.

The deadline for GoM to submit the report is June 8. The GoM will

examine the need for GST concession/exemption and make recommendations on Covid-19 vaccines, drugs and medicines for treatment. This also includes testing kits for Covid-19 detection.