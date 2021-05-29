AP minister Peddireddy’s stone quarry claims one life!

A stone quarry owned by Andhra Pradesh panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy in Chittoor districts has claimed one life on Saturday.

Peddireddy owns PLR stone quarry in Chittoor district.

Explosions were carried on Saturday at the quarry.

Locals alleged that the workers did not take any precautionary measures while taking up explosions.

With this, stones were scattered all around and hit the people with high intensity.

An agriculture labourer was working in a field near by at the time of the explosion. A stone from the quarry hit him with high intensity. He sustained severe injuries and died soon.

Locals staged a dharna demanding action against quarry management and compensation to the victim.

They alleged that the minister’s quarry was taking up huge explosions without taking precautionary measures and risking the lives of people.