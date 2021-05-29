AP warns of criminal cases: remdesivir black sale

The black marketing of remdesivir injections have been a major concern during the Covid second wave infections. There were reports these injections were being sold at Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 each in black. The actual price of each injection would be around Rs. 3,000.

In a latest health bulletin, the Central Government has stated that the remdesivir production has been increased significantly in the country. There is no more dearth for this medicine. The manufacturing company has increased remdesivir production by over 10 times and this is far more than the actual demand at the field level. The remdesivir stocks have also been stepped up to meet the future needs.

Amid this, AP Health Minister Alla Nani has issued strong warnings to the hospitals and middlemen if there are any reports of black marketing of remdeisvir injections. The Government would not hesitate to file criminal cases if anybody was caught in this respect.

The patients are asked to call and complain at 104 in case of any instance of exploitation of Covid patients at the private hospitals.