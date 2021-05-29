Ram’s next film is a different attempt

Energetic Star Ram switched his mood after the super success of Ismart Shankar. He is keen to pick up mass and action entertainers instead of romantic dramas. He rejected a series of scripts and he finally signed a bilingual in the direction of Lingusamy. The pre-production work of the project reached the final stages and the shoot commences soon after the pandemic ends.

As per the update, Ram’s next project is a different attempt sent in the faction backdrop. The film has enough dose of action throughout and Krithi Shetty is finalized as the leading lady. Tollywood audience witnessed a series of faction films in the past but they vanished as per the trend. Now, Ram is reviving the faction genre back to Telugu cinema. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer and the film will release next year in Telugu and Tamil languages.