Jagan lifts 10 police cases on YSRCP MLA!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has lifted 10 police cases filed against YSRCP Jaggayyapeta MLA Udayabhanu Samineni, who is also government whip in AP Legislative Assembly.

The AP government issued orders (GO) to this effect.

These cases were filed against him during TDP regime.

The home department issued orders stating that the cases were lifted based on the proposal submitted by AP DGP Gautham Sawang.

Udayabhanu is facing trial in these cases in special courts set up for hearing of cases of public representatives.

The home department issued orders to file affidavits in special courts informing about the government lifting these cases against Udayabhanu.

These cases were booked in Jaggayyapeta police station. Udayabhanu was booked for kidnapping staff of CSPA, a survey organisation engaged by TDP before 2019 Assembly polls.

He was also booked for obstructing officials from performing duties during demolition of illegal buildings in Jaggayyapeta.