AP sees biggest single-day spike in corona cases, tally rises to 893

Andhra Pradesh saw the biggest single-day spike in new corona virus cases on Thursday. The state recorded the most coronavirus cases in a single day with 80 reported on Thursday. It brings the total number of cases in the state to 893, according to the government heath bulletin. The virus has so far claimed 27 lives in the state.

Coronavirus cases spiked alarmingly yet again in Kurnool district. Among the fresh cases, 31 are from Kurnool, 18 in Guntur, 14 in Chittoor, 6 in Anantapur, 6 in East Godavari, two cases in Krishna.

Kurnool and Guntur account for nearly half of the total number of 893 cases. Kurnool topped the state with a total of 234 cases, closely followed by Guntur with 195 cases. Coronavirus cases spiked alarmingly yet again in Kurnool district. In terms of death toll, Guntur (6), Krishna (6) and Kurnool (5) again account for 17 deaths (77 per cent), while Anantapur reported three Covid-19 deaths and Nellore registered 2 deaths. Doubts were raised about possibility of community transmission in the state, but Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Nana on Wednesday said, “There is no reason to panic at the moment.” Over the last one week, there has been a rise in the number of cases with no contact history to justify their infection. The minister confirmed that in at least 52 cases the source is still unknown. “We are trying to find out the cause for the spread of the virus in these 52 cases. In Guntur, at least 5 families with 10 members each have contracted the virus,” the minister said. There are reports that in Vijayawada several people were tested positive for corona virus, many of whom did not show any symptoms.

TDP president and former CM N Chandrababu Naidu held YSRCP MLAs responsible for the spread of virus in the state because of reckless attitude. Naidu said after YSRC MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy took out a rally, 13 government employees, including revenue staff, sub-inspectors, ward secretariat staff contracted the virus in the past few days. The former chief minister said the government employees contracted the virus while performing bandobust duties during the rally took out by the YSRCP MLA. “Who is responsible for this? Had the CM restrained his MLA, the Srikalahasti incident would not have led to 13 government staff contracting the virus,’’ he fired. In Chittoor, 56 cases were reported, around 36 cases in Srikalahasti.