Exhibition sector is in a bigger trauma: Suresh Babu

Top producer Suresh Babu has hands of experience in cinema and he is one filmmaker who witnessed drastic changes in the industry. Speaking to a news channel, Suresh Babu said that Tollywood never faced such tough situations and he expressed his confidence in Tollywood bouncing back. Here are the highlights from his interview:

Nature created a lot of problems and everyone is aware of the crisis. I hope the financiers and banks support our producers in these tough times.

We are content creators and the exhibition of content is changing over the years. The exhibition sector is the most impacted due to coronavirus. We already requested the governments to waive off the minimum power bills for theatres and we are expected a positive response from the government.

We are social animals. Once the problem vanishes, the audience will rush to theatres for sure. This may take a year for sure or even more than that. Probably things get smoother once the vaccine and medicine for coronavirus are found.

We have to be much more efficient at work in the future. We are wasting badly. Everyone will focus more on cost-cutting and will work on strict budgets.

The theatrical experience is getting better every year and the audience will watch films on large screen for sure. Telugu industry is ready to fight down and every problem has a solution.

We have sorted out all the internal issues. All those who completed shoots will be given a chance for theatrical release first. The next bunch would follow after these. We will meet all the producers and will work collectively for better results.

Suresh Productions is in plans to produce content for OTT platforms. We have the material ready and will announce after the lockdown.