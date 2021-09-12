AP Theatres to get a huge boost

The theatres across the Telugu states resumed operations after the second wave of coronavirus calmed down. Telangana government granted 100 percent occupancy and allowed the theatres to screen four shows in a day. But things are completely different in Andhra Pradesh. Despite the cases calming down, the government of AP continued to implement 50 percent occupancy rule. The night curfew too continued in AP from the past few months.

With the cases reaching minimal in AP, the government is expected to grant 100 percent occupancy for theatres and the order will be issued next week. This would be a huge boost for the AP Exhibition sector and the upcoming Telugu releases. Tollywood is also waiting for the amendment in the ticket pricing GO and if the AP government revises the GO, Telugu cinema will get back to the golden phase very soon. A heap of films are hitting the screens during Dasara season this year.