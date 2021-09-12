Shah Rukh Khan’s Digital Debut Locked

Several Bollywood actors are keen to make their debut on digital platforms as digital giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime are shelling out huge amounts to roll out web-based projects in India. Akshay Kumar already started shooting for his first-ever web series and Shahid Kapoor completed a web series for Amazon. As per the update, Shah Rukh Khan gave his nod for his first-ever web series and the project will be announced soon. SRK inked a deal with Disney Plus Hostar.

The details about the cast, crew will be announced very soon. SRK is also charging a bomb for this web series and the shoot commences next year. The actor is shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan and he recently commenced the shoot of Atlee’s action entertainer in Pune. Both these films will head for a theatrical release next year. SRK also gave his nod for Rajkumar Hirani and the film starts next year.