Why did Vijaysai completely surrender to the Centre on special status?

Why is YSRCP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy being so obsequious towards the BJP at the Centre? Why is he pandering to the BJP so much? This question is baffling the political class in the Telugu states. For a local party with such a huge majority, he is being too meek while dealing with the BJP. This is the general opinion in political circles.

Vijaysai Reddy has not just backed the JK policy of the BJP, but even praised it. The parliamentary standing committee on commerce , which is headed by Vijaysai Reddy, has lauded the hike in allocations for the Ladakh and the JK. Interestingly, Ladakh does not have a capital. Yet, Vijaysai lauded the allocations.

Ironically, the BJP is showing more affection towards Ladakh and is ignored the claims of Andhra Pradesh. Though the committee led by Vijaysai Reddy did say that the Centre should show the same kind of affection towards other states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and AP, whoch had lost their capitals due to bifurcation. They also recommented a 10-year special package to these states. But, did not press for it.

It clearly shows that the YSRCP and Vijayasai Reddy are in no mood to fight with the Centre on any issue. The tone is not aggressive but meek . This is being trolled by the netizens to no end. They are questioning as to why he had failed to get even a single rupee as special fund for the state. They pointed out that the special status is already a dead subject due to the inaction of both the ruling party and the Opposition. Now looking at the obsequious body language of Vijaysai , it is clear that the AP is not going to get anything for the state.