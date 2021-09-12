Gully Rowdy trailer triggers interest

Sundeep Kishan-starrer Gully Rowdy will be releasing on September 17. Ahead of the release, the makers have released the trailer.

Running for 2.41 minutes, the trailer gives enough clues on what’s in store in the film. It narrates in an interesting manner the attempts of the protagonist to establish himself as a rowdy.

Sai Kartheek has composed the music, while the movie is directed by G Nageswara Reddy. Gully Rowdy is bankrolled by MVV Satyanarayana under MVV Cinemas banner.

Kona Venkat will present the movie. Neha Shetty is the heroine, while Rajendra Prasad, Bobby Simha, Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha will be seen in supporting roles.