AP to introduce digital learning in all schools

The AP government is all set to launch digital learning in its schools from the pre-primary level to the high school plus level in the new education system. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a review on the education department, told the officials to equip all classrooms in the state with digital equipment for learning.

He said that students can obtain more knowledge through interactive displays, and smart teaching facilities, and inspected the equipment of various companies regarding the digital displays that are to be set up in government schools across the State. He ordered the officers to ensure that the projectors and interactive TVs are of good quality. He advised installing smart TVs from PP-1 to Class-2 and projectors from Class-3 onwards and ordered to complete the installation process in all the schools that were refurbished under Nadu-Nedu Phase-1.

Reviewing the distribution of tabs for students, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that all the tabs are of good quality and said that they will be distributed to Class-8 students after Byju’s loads the content. Asserting that many reforms were brought in the education sector, he emphasized that supervision should be there at every level. He ordered immediate filling of the vacant posts including DEO and MEO in the Education Department besides focusing on filling up the posts in SCERT, DIET Senior Lecturers, and DIET Lecturers.

In the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in schools, the chief minister directed the officials to expedite the works and told them to take appropriate measures like installing CC cameras for safety, as valuable equipment is being installed in schools. Also, he asked the officials to upload the data related to achieving Sustainable Development Goals in the Education Sector and formulate SOPs. He instructed the officials to make use of the Toilet Maintenance Fund and School Maintenance Fund effectively.