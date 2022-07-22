AP moving towards economic emergency, says TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader K Pattabhi Ram on Friday said that Andhra Pradesh is fast moving towards economic emergency. He said that the economic indiscipline of the State has reached its peak and demanded that a white paper be published on the economic condition of the State. The TDP is ready for an open debate if the State Government publishes a white paper on the revenue, expenditure and other details on the financial condition of the State, he added.

The national and even the global media is publishing reports on the grave economic condition of the State but the ruling dispensation is only blaming and branding it as yellow media, he said. Expressing serious concern over the disturbing financial crisis the State is passing through, Pattabhi said that the total debts of Andhra Pradesh is far higher than any other State in the country.

But advisor to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and an IAS officer Duvvuri Krishna are only comparing the financial condition with that of the Centre. How can the senior IAS officer claim that the economic discipline of the State is far better than the Centre, he said and asked whether he is a civil servant or a leader of the YSRCP.

Giving the details of the revenue, debt GDP and other details of Andhra Pradesh, he asked the State Government to come for an open debate on all these issues. “How can the ruling dispensation mention the GDP ratio during the TDP regime,” he asked and gave the details when the TDP was in power. From 2014 to 2016 it was 29 per cent while from 2017 to 2019 it was 8 per cent, he stated.

Even in taking over drafts and obtaining loans from the RBI, Andhra Pradesh is on top, he said and asked why the reports on the details are missing from the website of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the past three months, he asked. Pattabhi expressed serious concern over the confusing trends in the State economy and felt that Andhra Pradesh is fast moving towards economic emergency.