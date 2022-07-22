Jagan to meet party workers from Aug 4

YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had finally made up his mind to meet the party workers. He would meet at least 50 active workers from every Assembly constituency and encourage them to take active part ahead of the elections.

Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with the party district unit presidents and the party regional coordinators on Friday. He told them to start working hard to win the 2024 general elections. He also told them to counter the opposition and a section of the media’s campaign against the government and the ruling party.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would start the meetings with the party active workers from August 4. He further said that he would release the schedule for these meetings shortly and inform the activists ahead of the meeting.

He emphasised the need to create awareness among the people on the government’s programmes, particularly the cash benefit schemes. He had reiterated the need to make the ongoing door to door visit by the leaders and legislators a success.

Jagan asked the leaders to meet every beneficiary of every programme. He asked them to carry the list of beneficiaries of every scheme in their respective constituency area and cross check whether they received the benefit or not.