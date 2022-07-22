Tollywood hails awards for ‘Colour Photo’, music director Thaman

Tollywood on Friday hailed National Film awards for Telugu films in four categories.

Congratulations poured in for the winners from various actors, filmmakers and other artists.

“Colour Photo” has been adjudged as the best Telugu Film at the 68th National Film Awards.

Music director S. Thaman has won the best music direction award for “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo”.

Choreographer Sandhya Raju has bagged best choreography award for “Natyam” and T.V. Rambabu won best make-up artist award for the same movie.

Meanwhile, Chandini Chowdary, who played the female lead in “Colour Photo” expressed happiness over the movie bagging the best Telugu film award.

“Thank you, so extremely grateful for everything aColour Photo’ film has given us,” she tweeted.

Produced by Amrutha Productions and directed by Angirekula Sandeep Raj, this 2020 movie was a period romantic drama. The film stars Suhas, Chandini Chowdary and Sunil.

Music composer S. Thaman thanked the entire team of “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” for the award. He especially mentioned director Trivikram Srinivas. “Many respect our genius director. He made it for us and many more in making,” Thaman tweeted.

Thaman also thanked producers Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna for making “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s music a big one “for all of us and trusting us immensly”. The musician thanked Allu Arjun who was the lead actor in the movie.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the winners of the 68th National Film Award winners in Telugu section and extended his best wishes to the film makers, cast and crew.