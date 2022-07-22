Jagan tried to kill Raghuram Krishnam Raju, says Naidu

TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had tried to assassinate Narsapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The TDP chief said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was taking political vengeance against his opponents and critics.

Chandrababu Naidu completed his two-day tour in the flood-hit areas along the Godavari river. He interacted with the people and promised to stand by them in their hour of crisis. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no love for people and their lives.

He wondered how the chief minister was enjoying the air-conditioned rooms in Tadepalli when thousands of people were rendered homeless. He said that the chief minister was busy with vendetta politics.

He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of filing false cases against his critics and sending them to jail. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had planned to eliminate Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who had been exposing the misdeeds of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also said that the chief minister planned to kill the Narasapuram MP and shift the blame on others.

However, the MP acted wisely and escaped from the trap, the TDP chief said. He also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had killed former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy and shifted the blame on him. But the facts are slowly coming out, he added.

The TDP chief cautioned the state police against dancing to the tunes of Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress Party leaders. He regretted that some police officials were working like the ruling party activists. He said he would not leave any official who misused the power during the last three years.

Chandrababu Naidu claimed that people are slowly realising the mistake of voting Jagan in the 2019 elections. The people are now getting ready to send him to Pulivendula and elect the TDP government in the 2024 elections.

He appealed to the people to wait for him to do justice for them as this government would not do anything good for the people.