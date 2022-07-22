This time Pawan gets invite, but refuses to honour

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that he was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as President of India. He thanked Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for sending the invitation on behalf of the Central government.

However, he said he is not attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new President on health grounds. He wished President-elect Droupadi Murmu all the very best while serving as the President of the biggest Democratic nation.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan also got an invitation from the Prime Minister’s Office to attend the Bhimavaram meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on July 4. However, he said he did not attend the meeting as local MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju was not invited.

But what is interesting is that his name did not figure in the list of invitees and dignitaries during the Prime Minister’s visit. The list, which was released by the Central government with the approval of the State government had limited names and it did not have the name of Pawan Kalyan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, former Union ministers, Daggubati Purandheswari and K Chiranjeevi were invited and seated on the dais at Bhimavaram.

One wonders how the Jana Sena chief claimed that he was invited for the Bhimavaram meeting! It is also a surprise to see why he is not attending the swearing-in ceremony despite getting the invitation. Is he seriously ill that made him skip the visit to the national capital where the who is who of the nation are expected to be present!