AP to take Rs 1,860 Cr loan for school education

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh is bringing revolutionary changes in the school education in the State. Already, English education is introduced in the Government schools. Now, it has proposed to introduce the CBSE syllabus in all schools from the 7th class. For this, the infrastructure will be increased. The Government has proposed to take Rs. 1,860 loan from the World Bank to fund the new programmes in the school education.

The Government is thinking that the aided schools are not providing proper educational services to the students. Hence, it would be better to transfer the aided schools to the Government control completely. If they don’t want that, they should have to manage them completely under private control. It is the ruling party’s resolve to make every student in the Government schools to speak English fluently and rise to great positions in life.

The CBSE syllabus is being introduced to give a greater advantage for the students in both their higher education and future career opportunities. The CBSE syllabus will be introduced at all the 44,639 schools in the State beginning with 7th class. It is decided that the AP 10th class students will write the 2024-125 exams in the CBSE syllabus only.

Also, the Government has decided to get powers to allot 35 percent seats in the private universities in order to ensure justice to the students.