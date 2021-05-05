Working title for Mahesh and Trivikram’s Project

An official announcement about the third collaboration of Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director Trivikram was made recently. The film’s official launch will take place this month and Trivikram is currently finalizing the cast, crew. The makers are currently considering Pardhu as the title for the movie. Pardhu stands as the working title for this interesting film. Trivikram who is known to finalize poetic titles for his film is keen to take the final call before the film’s release.

If he is not convinced with the other titles, Pardhu will be locked for this film. Pardhu happens to be the name of Mahesh in Athadu and Trivikram is keen to use the name in this film. There are talks that Disha Patani is considered for the role of the heroine. The shoot commences in October and the film is aimed for summer 2022 release. Thaman is the music director. Haarika and Hassine Creations are on board to bankroll Pardhu.