KCR recovers from Corona

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has completely recovered from Covid 19.

An official press release issued by CMO late on Tuesday (today) said that Rapid antigen tests and RT PCR tests were conducted on CM and both the results came negative

The tests were conducted under the supervision of CM’s personal physician Dr MV Rao.

The CM was tested positive for Covid 19 on April 19 with mild symptoms.

Doctors advised him home isolation following which he isolated himself at his farmhouse.

Last week, the tests conducted on CM gave mixed results. While rapid test came negative, RT PCR test did not give definite result.