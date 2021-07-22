AP, TS water war boils Parliament!

The ongoing Krishna water row between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana rocked Parliament today (Thursday).

The MPs from AP and TS raised this issue in the Parliament.

The trouble started in Lok Sabha when YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy raised this issue alleging that Telangana is building illegal irrigation projects over Krishna.

He demanded Centre to immediately stop TS government’s illegal projects on Krishna.

Reddy’s comments created a furore in the House as TRS MPs strongly protested and demanded Speaker Om Birla to remove his comments from records.

TRS MPs charged AP government of building illegal Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Pothireddy expansion project over Krishna and looting Telangana’s share in Krishna.

TRS MPs said Telangana government is building only old projects on Krishna that were approved in Undivided AP but AP government is constructing new illegal projects on Krishna.

This led to heated arguments between TRS and YSRCP MPs. Both raised slogans against each other.

TRS MPs demanded Centre to withdraw recent gazette notification taking control of all projects on Krishna and Godavari and deployment of CRPF forces.

However Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat claimed that gazette was issued to protect the interests of both the states.