Jagan transfers Rs 490 cr to Kapus at the click of a button!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday (today) transferred Rs 490.86 crore into the bank accounts of Kapu women.

The amount was transferred to Kapu women beneficiaries under “YSR Kapu Nestham” scheme.

Each beneficiary was credited an amount of Rs 15,000.

This is the second instalment of Rs 15,000 credited to their bank accounts. The first instalment of Rs 15,000 was credited last year.

Jagan introduced this scheme to credit a total of Rs 75,000 in five instalments in five years.

On Monday, Jagan transferred the amount into the bank accounts of 3,27,444 women beneficiaries at the click of a button from his Tadepalli camp office.

To ensure that banks do not adjust this amount to clear previous arrears of beneficiaries, Jagan deposited this amount in ‘unemcumbered bank accounts’ due to which banks cannot deduct this amount for any other purpose.

Jagan said that despite the government facing financial crisis due to Covid, he is committed to implementing welfare scheme for all sections of people in AP and he will continue welfare schemes under any circumstances.