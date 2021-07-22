Dear Megha Teaser is impressive

Soulful teaser of `Dear Megha’ is now streaming on YouTube starring ‘Chal Mohan Ranga’ & ‘Lie’ movie fame Megha Akash in the Titular role.

Playing as Megha Swaroop, her bubbly look blended with intense performance seems to make us fall in love for sure. Adith Arun & Arjun Somayajula look very lively in the shortest emotional glimpses from teaser.

Also, the earlier released first look & first single of the movie has piled huge expectations on it. Now, with this impressive teaser, audience are buckling up for an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Sushanth Reddy has directed it in Arjun Dasyan’s production under ‘’Vedaansh Creative Works. Makers are looking out for an August release.