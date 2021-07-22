Exclusive: RRR is based on the concept of Incarnation

SS Rajamouli directed Magadheera, a film that is based on the concept of incarnation and it ended up as one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. His next film Eega too had a similar concept. Telugu360 exclusively learned that RRR too is based on the concept of incarnation. SS Rajamouli already revealed that the story of RRR is fictional and NTR, Ram Charan will be seen essaying the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju respectively. The film is also set before the independence and it happens in 1920s in India.

Both Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem hail from different regions of united Andhra Pradesh and they never met in their life. Rajamouli and his team worked on the story which narrates about uniting the finest freedom fighters of the country. Both these freedom fighters die during their early ages and are reborn before independence and this forms the story of RRR. The rest of RRR is all about how India battles for Independence and is about the fictional narration of RRR. The climax portions and the action stunts are said to be the major highlights of RRR. The film featuring NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will hit the screens this year on October 13th.