AP Women Commission summons Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh Women Commission had issues summons to former chief minister and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu to appear before the commission on November 27, 2022.

The commission also served notices to former MLA and senior leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and others to attend the enquiry before the commission.

The commission had sent letters to the two leaders accusing them of using abusive language at the chairperson of the commissioner Vasireddy Padma, during her visit to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital.

Vasireddy Padma visited the hospital to console the women who was admitted there after gang rape. As she was already inside the hospital, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu along with his supporters also visited the hospital leading to commotion.

In the process, the Women Commission alleged that Chandrababu Naidu and others have created tense atmosphere in the hospital and “used abusive language with tyranny by outraging and insulting modesty of the Hon’ble chairperson, AP Women’s Commission and misbehaved being a responsible person.”

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon as per the section 15(1) of AP Women’s Commission Act 1998,” the commission issued the notice asking him to attend before it for an enquiry.

The commission further said that “the commission shall be deemed to be a court for the purpose of sec 195 of Cr. P C.”

It is to be seen if Chandrababu Naidu would attend the enquiry or would move the court to avoid it.