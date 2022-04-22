Owaisi slams appointment of BJP member as Telangana Governor’s PRO

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday criticised appointment of a BJP member as public relations officer for Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, calling it a case of impropriety.

The Hyderabad MP reminded Soundararajan that the Governor is a titular head. “Appointing a BJP party member as your Public relations officer is a case of impropriety,” he tweeted.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President was reacting to a tweet by a journalist that the PRO of BJP in Tamil Nadu is handling public relations for Soundararajan, who is also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Owaisi also tweeted that this has also raised doubts about her complaints with regards to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Governor, who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been complaining about the Telangana government, alleged that it insulted the office of Governor.

The Governor expressed her unhappiness over the Chief Minister and ministers rejecting her invitations to various events at Raj Bhavan including the recent pre-Ugadi celebrations.

She has also slammed the state government for scrapping the Governor’s customary address to the joint session of both the houses of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.

The TRS government, however, defended its move saying it was not a new session as the previous session was not prorogued.

The state ministers have also found fault with the Governor for speaking like a politician. They reminded her that she is holding a Constitutional post and the Governor’s post also has its limits.