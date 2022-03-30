APERC proposes power tariff hike, Lokesh cautions

The AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) had recommended an increase in the power tariff on Wednesday. Commission chairman Justice Nagarjuna Reddy released the proposed tariff at Tirupati. The commission proposed an average increase of Rs 1 per unit.

The proposed tariff has 45 paise more per unit for less than 30 units, 91 paise per unit for 31 to 75 units, Rs 1.40 per unit for 76 to 125 units, Rs 1.57 per unit for 126 to 225 units, Rs 1.16 per unit for 226 to 400 units and Rs 55 paise increased per unit for all units beyond 400 units, in the domestic sector.

The present charges are Rs 1.45 per unit below 30 units, Rs 2.09 per unit for 31 to 75 units, Rs 3.10 per unit for 76 to 125 units, Rs 4.43 per unit for 126 to 225 units, Rs 7.59 per unit for 226 to 400 units. Above 400 units, the government is charging Rs 9.20 per unit.

The proposed increase would give Rs 1,400 crore additional revenue to the Discoms from the domestic sector. However, the state government would extend Rs 11,123 crore subsidy to the eligible consumers.

Meanwhile, former minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh cautioned the government against accepting the APERC’s recommendations. He said that the proposal is to loot the consumers and threatened to launch agitation if the power tariff is increased as proposed by the APERC.

Lokesh alleged that by increasing the power tariff, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to get back the money given to the people under various schemes. He said that the chief minister was already collecting back the money paid to the people through various schemes and an increase of power tariff would cost dearly for the people.