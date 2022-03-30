AP cabinet clears new districts, Kuppam made revenue division

The AP cabinet at its virtual meeting on Wednesday cleared the state government’s proposal for the new districts. The government had proposed another 13 new districts adding to the existing 13 districts. The total number of districts would go up to 26 now.

The districts were created based on the Lok Sabha constituency except the Parvathipuram district, which was carved out now from the Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. The new districts would be inaugurated on April 4 against April 2, as decided earlier.

The state government also added 22 new revenue divisions. Chandrababu Naidu’s home constituency, Kuppam, has been made a new revenue division now. The state government had accepted almost all major demands for creation of new revenue divisions.

The government is likely to issue a Gazette notification in a day or two as the cabinet has given its approval for the proposal. Once the notification is issued, the new districts would become functional with the chief minister inaugurating them on April 4.

The officials have already identified the buildings for the district collectors and SPs, besides the district level officials. The employees too were transferred to the new districts. All departments have completed the process, including the police. The APSRTC too had completed the division of its bus depots to the new districts.

The chief minister is likely to clear the transfer of the senior IAS and IPS officers to the new districts. The notification is likely to come in a day or two. The state would be having 26 districts against the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, with the addition of Parvathipuram district on Wednesday.