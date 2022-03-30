Nagarjuna’s The Ghost Wraps Important Schedule In Dubai

Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru are working together for the first time for an actioner titled The Ghost. The director is presenting Nag in a completely power-packed role as an Interpol officer. Interim, the film has wrapped up an important schedule in Dubai.

Sonal Chauhan also joined the shoot in the Dubai schedule where some crucial scenes, breath-taking stunts and also song were shot. In this working still, Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan are seen walking stylishly with guns in their hands. Sonal will also be seen as an Interpol officer in the movie.

Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are the other important cast of the movie.