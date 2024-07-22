Appi Reddy is the Leader of Opposition in AP Legislative Council

Spread the love

YSRCP senior leader Lella Appi Reddy has been recognized as the Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council. Lella Appi Reddy is a staunch loyalist of YSRCP founder YS Jaganmohan Reddy and has sailed with former CM through thick and thin.

“Honorable Chairman, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council has recognized Sri Lella Appi Reddy as the Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council with effect from 21st July, 2024,” read a notification released by Legislature Council Secretariat on Monday.

Also Read : AP Assembly session begins, Governor for overall development of AP

Lella Appi Reddy is a first-time MLC and also served as government whip. Though he was a first time MLC, YS Jaganmohan Reddy made him Whip, keeping in view his loyalty.

An ardent follower of YS family, Lella Appi Reddy started his career with Congress’s student wing NSUI. During YS Rajashekara Reddy’s rule, Appi Reddy served as Agriculture Market Committee chairman. He joined YSRCP when YS Jagan departed from Congress. Since then he has been with YS Jaganmohan Reddy through thick and thin and emerged as one of trusted lieutenants of Jagan in Guntur district.

Dnr