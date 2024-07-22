x
Home > Politics

Alarming Rise of Obesity in India

Published on July 22, 2024

Alarming Rise of Obesity in India

Nirmala Sitharaman has presented an economic survey in parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented an economic survey in parliament highlighting growing concerns over obesity in India.

Sitharaman stated that 54 percent of diseases in India are attributed to unhealthy eating habits. The obesity rate in adults is tripling, and there’s also a steep rise in childhood obesity, following trends seen in Vietnam and Namibia.

According to The Lancet, 23 percent of Indians were overweight, with a body mass index over 25. In India, women over 30 are struggling with high rates of abdominal obesity, with 55 percent affected for those above 40 years old.

Also Read : Modi Govt’s big message on Special Category Status

While the situation is worse in regions like West Asia and Eastern Europe, the latest increase in obesity in India is worrying. A survey report shows that the obesity rate is 29.8 percent in urban areas and 19.3 percent in rural areas.

Delhi has the highest obesity rate, with 41.3 percent of women and 37 percent of men affected. Andhra Pradesh ranks third, with 36.3 percent of women and 31.1 percent of men classified as obese.

The Indian Council for Medical Research attributes high obesity rates partly to the consumption of highly processed foods and sugars. Given the concerning situation, preventive measures need to be taken, and people should be encouraged to adopt healthier lifestyles.

-Sanyogita

