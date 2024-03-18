x
Home > Politics > APPSC scam: TDP demands immediate resignation of Gowtam Sawang

APPSC scam: TDP demands immediate resignation of Gowtam Sawang

APPSC scam: TDP demands immediate resignation of Gowtam Sawang

TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Monday blasted the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for deluding the public and demanded his immediate resignation as he has no right to continue in the post even for a single day.

“It is really shameful that Gowtam Sawang is simply bluffing that the evaluation of answer-sheets of Group-1 mains was done only once when there is clear evidence that it is conducted three times,” Pattabhiram told media persons here. Pointing out that the High Court has ordered for the cancellation of the Group-1 mains after getting all the evidence that the evaluation of answer-sheets was conducted three time in the most irregular manner, Pattabi said that even the Governor was shocked on witnessing the evidence produced by the TDP leaders in this scandal.

“I am ready to come for an open debate in the presence of the media with all the evidence available with me and are you ready for the debate,” Pattabhi dared Sawang. Since Sawang has no right to continue in the post even for a single day more, he should immediately tender his resignation from the post, Pattabhi said.

With all these developments Sawang has lost credibility, the TDP spokesman said and asked how the candidates can trust that the ongoing exams of the APPSC will be conducted in a transparent way. The youth strongly believes that Sawang lost his credibility and wants him to resign to the post immediately, he said.

Making it clear that a CBI investigation will be ordered into the entire Group-1 scam once the TDP is back in power, Pattabhiram said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government which has resorted to various kinds of scams in the past five years has marketed even the Group-1 posts too. “I have information that there is a Rs 150 cr to Rs 200 cr scam in Group-1 exams,” he added.

While ordering for the cancellation of the mains, the court also directed the APPSC to complete the whole process within six months, including conducting the mains exam, Pattabhi said.

“The action of Respondent Nos 1 & 2 in conducting second and third valuation of Group-I (Mains) Examination for Notification No.27/2018 is declared as illegal, irregular, arbitrary and violative of Rule 3(ix) of the A.P.P.S.C Rules” the court has said.

TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, has made a power-point presentation with all the details on how the scam has taken place in the Group-1 mains in the APPSC, Pattabhi said and stated that Sawang, despite committing the blunder, is shamelessly denying the whole matter. The APPSC Chairman says that clarification on the allegations will be given at the right time, Pattabhi said and asked when will the right time come. “Is it after your retirement or after the Governor dismisses you,” Pattabhia asked Sawang.

What kind of clarification he will give when the future of lakhs of youth is thrown into oblivion, he said and regretted that the parents have spent lakhs of rupees for the coaching of their kinds for the Group-1 exams but the jobs were sold for a premium. Observing that after the digital evaluation of the answer-sheets there is a clear evidence that APPSC secretary, Seetha Ramanjaneyulu, has ordered for another evaluation, Pattabhiram pointed out several letters written by Seetha Ramanjaneyulu to Datatech Methodix, to the district Superintendent of Police of Guntur seeking security to shift the bundles and on other matters.

Making it clear that the TDP will continue its fight on this issue till, Pattabhiram said that unless the culprits are punished severely people, particularly the youth, will not have faith in the administration. Soon after the NDA forming the coming government, stringent action will be taken against those involved in this scam, Pattabhiram added.

