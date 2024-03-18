Tillu Square team launches peppy “Oh My Lilly” amidst fan frenzy

Spread the love

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda has become a huge sensation with “DJ Tillu”. Audiences loved to watch him as Tillu and youngsters have owned him as “Tillu Anna”. We could see how much they love their Tillu Anna at the song launch event at AMB Mall, Hyderabad. Fans cheered, “Tillu … Tillu” at the top of their breathe and the energy at the event is mesmerising. The love for “Tillu” from fans has been crazy even though “Tillu” seems to be finding it tough to stitch a stable relationship with his lady love.

The third song from the album, “Oh My Lilly” has been launched at the event and the makers called it “Heartbreak anthem”. The peppy sad song made the fans go crazy at the event and it is set to become another viral hit from the album. Achu Rajamani composed the song and Sreeram Chandra crooned it. Siddhu and Ravi Anthony wrote lyrics. Anupama Parameswaran is playing the leading lady role of “Lilly” in the film. Her raunchy and bold looks from the film have already gone viral creating unprecedented buzz for the film.

Mallik Ram is directing the film and Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is handling cinematography. Navin Nooli is editing the film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing it on Sithara Entertainments while Srikara Studios is presenting it. Movie is releasing on 29th March worldwide and makers promise to deliver another cult “Tillu mark entertainer”.