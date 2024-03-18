x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Nayanthara With Kids
Nayanthara With Kids
Amala Paul With Family
Amala Paul With Family
Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire
Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Tillu Square team launches peppy “Oh My Lilly” amidst fan frenzy

Tillu Square team launches peppy “Oh My Lilly” amidst fan frenzy

TRENDING

image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Updates
image
Varun Tej turns Kanaka Raju
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Soniya To Secret Room

Tillu Square team launches peppy “Oh My Lilly” amidst fan frenzy

Spread the love

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda has become a huge sensation with “DJ Tillu”. Audiences loved to watch him as Tillu and youngsters have owned him as “Tillu Anna”. We could see how much they love their Tillu Anna at the song launch event at AMB Mall, Hyderabad. Fans cheered, “Tillu … Tillu” at the top of their breathe and the energy at the event is mesmerising. The love for “Tillu” from fans has been crazy even though “Tillu” seems to be finding it tough to stitch a stable relationship with his lady love.

The third song from the album, “Oh My Lilly” has been launched at the event and the makers called it “Heartbreak anthem”. The peppy sad song made the fans go crazy at the event and it is set to become another viral hit from the album. Achu Rajamani composed the song and Sreeram Chandra crooned it. Siddhu and Ravi Anthony wrote lyrics. Anupama Parameswaran is playing the leading lady role of “Lilly” in the film. Her raunchy and bold looks from the film have already gone viral creating unprecedented buzz for the film.

Mallik Ram is directing the film and Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is handling cinematography. Navin Nooli is editing the film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing it on Sithara Entertainments while Srikara Studios is presenting it. Movie is releasing on 29th March worldwide and makers promise to deliver another cult “Tillu mark entertainer”.

Next Tillu Square Press Meet Previous APPSC scam: TDP demands immediate resignation of Gowtam Sawang
else

TRENDING

image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Updates
image
Varun Tej turns Kanaka Raju

Latest

image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Updates
image
Varun Tej turns Kanaka Raju
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Soniya To Secret Room

Most Read

image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Addresses YSRCP Allegations and Public Concerns
image
HYDRA Ranganath denies connection with Kukatpally woman’s suicide

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree Samantha In A Family Wedding ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu Mouni Roy in shimmery grey Malavika Mohanan in red saree Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions Nadiya Switzerland Trip Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple Nayanthara With Kids Amala Paul With Family Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire