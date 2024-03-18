Pawan to visit Pithapuram next week!

Spread the love

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is likely to visit Pithapuram Assembly seat in the next week, if the plan goes well. The Jana Sena chief had planned his maiden visit to the constituency after 25 of March.

This would be his first visit to the constituency after he decided to contest the 2024 general election from here. He contested from Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly seats in the last general election. He lost the election in both the seats.

This time, he would be contesting only from one seat – Pithapuram. The TDP and the BJP have joined the alliance. It is said that the TDP cadre was asked to work for the victory of Pawan Kalyan this time.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had reportedly called former MLA S V S N Varma to support Pawna Kalyan’s candidature. Naidu had personally spoken to Varma and gave him the responsibility of Pawan’s victory from this segment.

Varma had strongly aspired for the seat. His supporters are not happy with the party leadership for giving the seat to the Jana Sena in alliance. The TDP ranks have held a couple of protests in the constituency against the delegation of the segment to the Jana Sena.

Even Varma is not happy with the party leadership on this issue. At one point, it was felt that Varma would quit the TDP and contest the seat as independent. He won the seat in the 2014 general election as an independent candidate. He later joined the TDP, after Naidu formed the government.

Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu had given the responsibility of ensuring the victory of Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram to Varma. Naidu had also told Pawan Kalyan to meet Varma when he visits Pithapuram.

Sources say that Pawan Kalyan would visit Varma’s residence first and later hold a meeting with his party supporters. He is also said to be planning a joint meeting of the Jana Sena and TDP with BJP’s support.

It is to be seen what decision Pawna Kalyan would make when he visits Pithapuram for the first time. It is also to be seen if Varma drops his plans and works for Pawan Kalyan’s victory.