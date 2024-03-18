x
Home > Movie News > Prabhas Cameo In Om Bheem Bush!

Prabhas Cameo In Om Bheem Bush!

Prabhas Cameo In Om Bheem Bush!

Rebel Star Prabhas has close connections with the producers of UV Creations. The production house is coming up with a hilarious entertainer Om Bheem Bush with Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna playing the lead roles.

The movie will see these three besties running a business called A To Z Solutions. A promotional video released by the makers shows the trio giving replies to the funny and tricky questions of social media users.

When a user questioned whether Prabhas has done a cameo in the movie, they strategically skipped it saying, ‘Perhaps’. The truth is that Prabhas is in no way part of the movie. However, this funny interview is grabbing the attention as the questions and answers are equally humorous.

The movie directed by Harsha Konuganti will be hitting the screens on the 22nd of this month.

