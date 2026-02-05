AP’s first co-working space & digital library in Kuppam – APTS Chairman Mannava Mohana Krishna

Andhra Pradesh’s first co-working space center & digital library established in Kuppam – APTS Chairman Mannava Mohana Krishna.

The APTS Corporation provided financial assistance for the establishment of this co-working space center and digital library.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu Garu inaugurated the co-working space center and digital library. APTS Chairman Mannava Mohana Krishna Garu participated in the event. It is a matter of joy that APTS has undertaken such a good initiative in Kuppam with the cooperation of KADA – Mannava Mohana Krishna Garu.

The state’s first co-working space center and digital library, equipped with all kinds of technological facilities, has been established on two floors at the Swarna Navadisha Center in Kuppam Municipality at a cost of one crore rupees. The Andhra Pradesh Technology Services Corporation (APTS), with the cooperation of KADA (Kuppam Area Development Authority), provided the funds for setting up this co-working space center and digital library in Kuppam. Students, job seekers, small business owners, and freelancers will benefit from this center. It will be especially useful for people from rural areas and poor families. The main objective is to provide an office environment at a low cost to the youth and those starting new startups, and to promote digital learning. Mannava Mohana Krishna Garu expressed his happiness at providing financial assistance for such a good initiative in Kuppam. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu Garu congratulated APTS Chairman Mannava Mohana Krishna Garu for providing support to this kind of development program that benefits the youth.